Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE:AND traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$40.09. 6,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,292. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.28. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$40.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$805.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.07). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of C$157.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7337329 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total value of C$427,455.00. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AND. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.96.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

