Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of KLA by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $463.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,141 shares of company stock valued at $23,496,464 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $8.87 on Tuesday, reaching $446.52. 354,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,158. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $520.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $484.89 and a 200 day moving average of $441.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

