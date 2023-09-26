Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $70.92. 2,113,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.57.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

