Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 13,500 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $311,675,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.52.

CSX Trading Down 0.8 %

CSX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,125,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,116,413. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

