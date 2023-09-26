Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,751 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $106.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,331. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.18. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

