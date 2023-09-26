ADF Group Inc. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DRX)

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

ADF Group Price Performance

Shares of DRX stock remained flat at C$4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. 6,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,052. The company has a market cap of C$86.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.28. ADF Group has a 1-year low of C$1.63 and a 1-year high of C$5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. ADF Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of C$80.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADF Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

