Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTEB stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.26. 1,782,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455,090. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

