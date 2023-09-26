Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 967 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.1% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE LMT traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $408.31. 179,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,878. The firm has a market cap of $102.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

