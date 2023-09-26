Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.07.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,150. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.91. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

