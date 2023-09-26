Hedera Price Hits $0.0496 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $194.61 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00034135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00026605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000817 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,358,054,754 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,358,054,753.958893 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05018068 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $26,329,161.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

