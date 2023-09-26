ADF Group Inc. Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DRX)

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of DRX stock remained flat at C$4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,052. ADF Group has a 12 month low of C$1.63 and a 12 month high of C$5.15. The firm has a market cap of C$86.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.28.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$80.22 million for the quarter. ADF Group had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that ADF Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

