K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock traded down C$0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,048. The firm has a market cap of C$347.33 million, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$26.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.60.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.12. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of C$80.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9838032 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBL. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

