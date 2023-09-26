CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

CareCloud Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCLDO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.45. 306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,405. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25.

Get CareCloud alerts:

About CareCloud

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.