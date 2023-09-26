Critical Analysis: CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) vs. CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD)

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of CarGurus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CompuMed has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarGurus has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 3.71% 6.07% 4.52% CarGurus 25.21% 17.12% 11.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CompuMed and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CompuMed and CarGurus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $6.36 million 0.43 $500,000.00 N/A N/A CarGurus $1.66 billion 1.19 $193.79 million $0.56 31.02

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than CompuMed.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CompuMed and CarGurus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A CarGurus 1 3 8 0 2.58

CarGurus has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.56%. Given CarGurus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CarGurus is more favorable than CompuMed.

Summary

CarGurus beats CompuMed on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company also provides enterprise telemedicine solutions; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and medical devices. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom; Autolist and CarOffer brands in the United States; and PistonHeads brand in the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

