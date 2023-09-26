Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Orion Office REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

ONL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 120,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Orion Office REIT has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $299.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Office REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

