Exchange Income Co. (EIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

TSE:EIF traded down C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$43.60. 34,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.03. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$41.05 and a 12 month high of C$55.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$48.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.33.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.04. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of C$627.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$612.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 4.1484876 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.33.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

