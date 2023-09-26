Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investments & Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 107,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,251.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66,291 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 481.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 70,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.56. 181,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

