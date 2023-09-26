Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Takes $415,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $802,968,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5,249.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,364,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,198,000 after buying an additional 1,338,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.93.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,371 shares of company stock valued at $10,046,656. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $142.42 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

