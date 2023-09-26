Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Purchases Shares of 2,386 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,386 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.12.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $382.65 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

