Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 378 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AZN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.48. 663,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,839,822. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $212.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.