Little House Capital LLC Buys 4,283 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Little House Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 1.4% of Little House Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in RTX by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 426,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,783,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 125,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of RTX by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 19.5% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Melius cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $71.02 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.98.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

