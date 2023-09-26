Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $665,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,780 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,648,869 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $643,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,516 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,246 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $150,701,000 after purchasing an additional 181,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.07.

BUD traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $54.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,760. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average is $59.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

