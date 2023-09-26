Capital Advisors Inc. OK Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,754 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $18,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:D opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $77.52.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.