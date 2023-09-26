CKW Financial Group Sells 340 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

CKW Financial Group lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ACWV traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.92. 153,212 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.68.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

