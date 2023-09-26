Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2,251.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,291 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $188.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.17 and a 200-day moving average of $193.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

