Little House Capital LLC Cuts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Little House Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.2% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock worth $18,390,027. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $326.56 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.24 and a 200 day moving average of $329.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

