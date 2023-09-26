Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 12,468 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 10.3% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 217.4% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 158,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after buying an additional 108,355 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.75. 2,605,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,007,833. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.72 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day moving average is $96.68.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

