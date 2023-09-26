750 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Bought by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $13,095,780,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.92. The company had a trading volume of 186,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.28.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

