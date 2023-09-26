CKW Financial Group Purchases 1,295 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Matson makes up approximately 0.4% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,906,000 after buying an additional 429,048 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 37.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 646,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 109.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 149,444 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 146,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MATX shares. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Matson Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.16. 25,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.62.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. Matson had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Matson

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $937,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,219.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $937,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,219.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 897 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $84,542.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,319.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Matson

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.