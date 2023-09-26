Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) is CKW Financial Group’s 7th Largest Position

CKW Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,437 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CKW Financial Group owned approximately 5.63% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $26,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSEW stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.22. 14,084 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $445.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average is $60.99.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

