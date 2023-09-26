Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 4,427 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Corning comprises about 1.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 3,478.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,374,000 after buying an additional 4,882,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Corning by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,615,000 after buying an additional 3,463,832 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 1.8 %

GLW stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.42. 318,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304,853. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.