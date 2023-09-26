The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.4% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Bank of America upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Argus increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.65. 1,033,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,446,553. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

