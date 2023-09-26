Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.33 on Tuesday, hitting $394.28. 1,073,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $410.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

