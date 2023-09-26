Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Sells 221 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.96. 129,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,683. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.82. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

