Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,145 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 94.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 20,145 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,238,000 after buying an additional 1,222,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,352,283,000 after acquiring an additional 262,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.45.

Shares of NYSE EOG remained flat at $125.65 during trading on Tuesday. 170,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

