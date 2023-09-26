iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.18. 171,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,505. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $157.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.96.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.