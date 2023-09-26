Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 7,603 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,656 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $42,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,748,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,567,240,000 after purchasing an additional 520,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,547,031,000 after purchasing an additional 211,646 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,355,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,394,744,000 after buying an additional 366,907 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.41.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $134.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.