Virtue Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

BATS IGV traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $340.50. The stock had a trading volume of 388,955 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.54 and a 200-day moving average of $326.93. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

