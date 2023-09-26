Virtue Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,951 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 0.9% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,215. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

