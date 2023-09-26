Virtue Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 388,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,402. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average is $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

