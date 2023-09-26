Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after buying an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,036 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,550,000 after purchasing an additional 106,020 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,930,000 after purchasing an additional 576,925 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,826. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

