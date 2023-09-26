Virtue Capital Management LLC Takes $2.15 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,875,000 after acquiring an additional 87,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,145,000 after purchasing an additional 31,839 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYH traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $272.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,904. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.44. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.10 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

