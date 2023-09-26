Virtue Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,839 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,839 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.21. 103,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,159. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.79. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

