Virtue Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PM traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.68. 910,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,195,802. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.13 and a 200-day moving average of $95.91.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.