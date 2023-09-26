Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,299 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 62.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 93,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,240 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 15.0% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Up 2.1 %

SDS traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.99. 2,199,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,141,285. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $57.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.