Virtue Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,341,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,943,000 after buying an additional 1,074,009 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,563,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,393,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8,273.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 30,943 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USIG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.31. 207,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,759. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1763 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

