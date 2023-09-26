Virtue Capital Management LLC Acquires 27 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $15.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $918.23. The company had a trading volume of 75,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,979. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $691.16 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $940.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $915.64.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $971.40.

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

