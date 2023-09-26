Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

VPU stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.05. 43,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,043. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $160.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

