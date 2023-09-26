Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 79.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $141.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,414,238. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $161.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.69.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

