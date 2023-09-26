Virtue Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15,813.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,068,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,481,000 after purchasing an additional 92,175 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,671,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,532,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 55,820 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.02. 43,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,080. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.18 and a one year high of $161.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

